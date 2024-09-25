Zepto ranks first in LinkedIn’s 2024 list of India’s top startups

PTI
Published25 Sep 2024, 05:29 PM IST
Zepto has been ranked first in LinkedIn Top Startups India List 2024.
(PTI)- Quick commerce platform Zepto, for the second consecutive year, has been ranked first in LinkedIn Top Startups India List 2024 -- an annual ranking of emerging companies where professionals want to work.

The list draws insights from data based on actions of more than 1 billion LinkedIn members globally. It measures startups based on four pillars: employment growth, engagement, job interest and attraction of top talent.

Zepto was followed by compliance firm Sprinto and cloud storage management platform Lucidity.

"This year's Top Startups list is a true reflection of India's burgeoning entrepreneurial ecosystem. Bengaluru continues to thrive with half of the Top Startups headquartered in the city.

 

"14 startups (out of 20) are new entrants in this year's list and several first-time categories like biofuel, compliance and mental health point to the diversity of career opportunities for professionals eyeing the world of startups," Nirajita Banerjee, Career Expert and Head of Editorial at LinkedIn India, said.

 

E-commerce platform GoKwik, conversation intelligence platform Convin, biofuel supply chain platform BiofuelCircle, and mental health platform MindPeers are also featured in the list.

First Published:25 Sep 2024, 05:29 PM IST
