Nikhil Kamath, the co-founder of online brokerage firm Zerodha, said he was inspired by three Bengaluru-based entrepreneurs – Nandan Nilekani , Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Aziz Premji – to donate a majority of his wealth to philanthropic causes.

Kamath, who has a net worth of $1 billion according to Forbes, had in July joined ‘The Giving Pledge’ – a platform comprising 240 ultra-rich individuals including Bill Gates and Warren Buffett. Signatories of the campaign have pledged to earmark a majority of their wealth for philanthropic activities.

The 37-year-old became the fourth person in India to join the pledge. The other three are the same persons who inspired him for the cause – Nilekani, Mazumdar and Premji.

“There are four people in India who have signed the Giving Pledge – the other three happen to be really good friends of mine. And Bangaloreans will resonate with this – all of them are from Bangalore. All four of us are friends," Business Today quoted Kamath as saying at the recently held NAS Summit in Bengaluru.

Notably, Nilekani is a co-founder of Infosys, Mazumdar-Shaw heads Biocon and Premji is the founder of Wipro.

“When you are growing up, you are looking around you… in the societal construct around you, you meet three or four people, somebody who’s more popular, someone who has more money… and subconsciously you want to be like that person," Kamath reportedly added, referring to Nilekani, Mazumdar-Shaw and Premji.

On being asked why he wants to give away a major portion of his wealth instead of saving it for the future, the billionaire said he wants his wealth to be used in the most effective manner within his lifespan, rather than storing it up for several years in banks or similar institutions.

The average lifespan of a person in India is 72 years, Kamath explained, adding that this leaves him with an estimated remaining life of 35 years. Instead of leaving what he has earned in the last 20 years, and what he will earn in the next 20 years in the banks, the best option would be “make the most of it", he added.

