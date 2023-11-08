Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath names three Bengaluru entrepreneurs who inspired him to donate majority of his wealth
Nikhil Kamath, who has a net worth of $1 billion according to Forbes, had in July joined ‘The Giving Pledge’ – a platform comprising 240 ultra-rich individuals including Bill Gates and Warren Buffett.
Nikhil Kamath, the co-founder of online brokerage firm Zerodha, said he was inspired by three Bengaluru-based entrepreneurs – Nandan Nilekani, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Aziz Premji – to donate a majority of his wealth to philanthropic causes.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message