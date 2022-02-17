Online brokerage Zerodha's co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath has said that there's too much choice, complexity, miss-selling and spam when it comes to the insurance sector in India.

Kamath, who keeps sharing nuggets of information from the financial world and his views on certain issues, thinks insurance needs to be hard sold in India today. In a series of tweets, Kamath said most people still don't understand why they need insurance, which when combined with the complex nature of the business, "scares away" people

Insurance unfortunately needs to be hard sold today. The issue is that most don’t understand why they need insurance. Even if they do, it's tough to find unbiased advice. There's just too much choice, complexity, mis-selling, & not to mention spam. Scares away most people. 1/3 https://t.co/LPxPXBuOKF — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) February 17, 2022

"Insurance, unfortunately, needs to be hard sold today. The issue is that most don’t understand why they need insurance. Even if they do, it's tough to find unbiased advice. There's just too much choice, complexity, mis-spelling, & not to mention spam. Scares away most people," he said via tweet to a user who appreciated insurance fintech Ditto Insurance for not indulging in "sales calls", and giving "genuine advice" with no spams.

Talking about his personal experiences, Nithin Kamath said his father has also bought a lot of "horrible policies" as investments vs insurance over the years. He said they always wanted to understand and address issues involving the insurance sector in India. Since technology alone can't be the answer, Kamath said only humans with the right incentives and no conflicts can solve the problem of complexity in the insurance sector.

"Even at home, dad has bought a lot of horrible policies as investments vs insurance over the years. We have always wanted to do something about this problem. We knew technology alone isn't the answer. You need a human with the right incentives & no conflicts on the other side," he tweeted.

Kamath also said when he was approached by Ditto Insurance's Finshots team, it was a "neki aur puch puch (asking for someone's consent to do good) moment for us". He also said if India can educate people about the need of having insurance, and they can be guided rightly, the business will come automatically and organically.

