Companies
Zeta turns focus back to India for credit on UPI service: CEO Turakhia
Summary
- This follows an aggressive expansion period for Zeta, when the company targeted entering 30 countries and newer verticals after getting its first institutional funding of $250 million from SoftBank Vision Fund 2 at a valuation of $1.45 billion in 2021.
Zeta is shifting focus back to India for the next leg of growth, months after launching a digital credit-as-a-service product for banks in the country, CEO and co-founder Bhavin Turakhia told Mint.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more