Zetwerk charts ₹1,000 crore game plan for electronics manufacturing
The manufacturing services provider looks to export phones, laptops, servers, TVs to the US, Middle East
Manufacturing services provider Zetwork will invest around ₹1,000 crore to ramp up its production capabilities for laptops, servers, smartphones, hearables, televisions, and telecom equipment. With a sharp focus on competition, it is aiming to challenge electronics manufacturing services providers in the Indian and exports markets, primarily targeting the US.