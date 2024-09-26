Zetwerk secures solar PV module manufacturing order worth about ₹2,500 crore from NTPC

  • This is the second order that NTPC has awarded the company.

Rituraj Baruah
Published26 Sep 2024, 12:26 PM IST
Workers at Zetwerk’s Noida factory
Workers at Zetwerk’s Noida factory

New Delhi: Zetwerk Manufacturing won an order for 1,515-megawatt peak (MWp) of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules from state-run NTPC, the company said on Thursday.

The order value is in the range of 2,000 crore to 2,500 crore, a person in the know of the development said. This is the second order for Zetwerk from the public sector energy company.

The order is for the manufacturing and supply of 1,515 MWp of made in India solar PV modules, including mandatory spares, for the 1,200 MW Khavda Solar Project in Gujarat, Zetwerk said in the statement. It said the order size is about four times larger than the previous order from NTPC in 2023.

“This second order from NTPC is a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative, sustainable, and high-quality solar solutions,” said Srinath Ramakkrushnan, co-founder of Zetwerk. “We are proud to contribute to India's energy transition and promote domestic manufacturing.”

The company said it will service the order in 210 days. Zetwerk has been the partner for solar and renewable energy projects for companies such as JSW Energy, Teesta Solar Ltd and Continuum Energy.

Approved list

The order comes after the government mandated only companies in the list of Approved Models and Manufacturers of Solar Photovoltaic Modules to cater to government-backed solar projects. The requirement was implemented in April after it was kept in abeyance for about a year.

Zetwerk's Energy Transition Business is diversified across renewable energy - manufacturing of solar PV modules and battery packs and chargers and battery energy storage system solutions. It has a team of 450 personnel serving in procurement, designing, operations, tendering, and at on-site locations. It also has an in-house R&D team.

Beyond India, Zetwerk is present in the US, specialising in solutions such as durable and solar piles, an extensive range of solar equipment, and solar modules with innovative Monoperc and Topcon technologies.

Zetwerk is a managed marketplace for contract manufacturing. It ties up with industrial and consumer enterprises to make their products via a global network of small manufacturers. Zetwerk helps with supplier selection, pricing, and fulfillment of orders.

First Published:26 Sep 2024, 12:26 PM IST
