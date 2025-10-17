Mint Explainer | How Zomato, Blinkit-parent Eternal makes a profit when its quick-commerce business is yet to break even
With a new inventory-led model and changes in accounting for stock-in-trade, Eternal is posting a net profit although its biggest business driver – quick commerce – is yet to break even.
MUMBAI : Quick-commerce company Blinkit helped parent firm Eternal to almost triple revenue from operations for the September quarter. However, a look under the hood shows Eternal’s earnings still don’t come from operations. So where does the profit come from? And why are investors not pleased with Eternal’s performance? Mint explains.