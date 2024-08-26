Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has said that he will not respond to people requesting free tickets for Zomato Feeding India Concert where pop singer Dua Lipa is scheduled to perform.

“PS – I've been getting a lot of messages for free passes to the concert. Interestingly, all these requests are from people who can very well pay for these tickets. At my end, I am leaving all such messages on seen,” he said.

Zomato Feeding India Concert with Dua Lipa has recorded 3 lakh registrations so far on August 26, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal posted on X. Goyal had announced Zomato Feeding India Concert on August 23.

“We have already hit 300k registrations on the "notify me when tickets open up" for the Zomato Feeding India Concert with @DUALIPA! Thank you everyone for showing so much love! Pre-sale for all HSBC card holders goes live tomorrow,” he wrote.

Deepinder Goyal has requested everybody to buy tickets and contribute to the company’s support to address hunger and malnutrition.

“I request everyone to please buy these tickets, and play their part in supporting the cause on eradicating malnutrition and hunger in India (all profits from ZFIC will be directed to this endeavour),” he said.

Zomato announced the Zomato Feeding India Concert, where international pop singer Dua Lipa will perform. According to him, the concert will contribute towards elimination of hunger and malnutrition.

“Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) is back! Headlining this year’s event is my favourite global pop icon, @DUALIPA, an inspiration to millions worldwide!

ZFIC is our endeavour to strengthen India’s resolve to eradicate malnutrition and hunger in the country through community mobilisation. This is just the beginning of the movement and I couldn’t be more excited!” Goyal posted on X.

The concert is scheduled to take place on November 30 in Mumbai. The exact venue of the concert is not disclosed yet. The pre-sales for tickets will begin on August 27.

“See you all on November 30th in Mumbai, to experience the uniting power of music!

Stay tuned! Pre-sale tickets go live on the Zomato app starting August 27th,” Goyal posted.