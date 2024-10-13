Not just a cold play: How Zomato can make District a blockbuster

The trouble, however, is that events and their organizers take a long time to breakeven. Percept, one of India’s oldest events firms, has been in the midst of a promoter spat and a resultant corporate insolvency process since 2018. A later generation of events firms emerged in the late 2000s, starting with the music festival NH7 Weekender in 2009 organized by the comedy and arts talent firm Only Much Louder (OML). Twelve years later, OML sold its events business and all live IPs including NH7 to Nodwin Gaming, a division of the gaming firm Nazara Technologies, for ₹73 crore. A quick look at the live events divisions of all major players in the space shows almost none of them are making good money yet, including the burgeoning Zomato Live division, now transitioning into Zomato District.