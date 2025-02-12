Data dive: What Eternal aka Zomato got right in the last two years
Summary
- The renaming of Zomato to Eternal is the latest in a series of moves made by Zomato over the last two years to raise its game from a private business to a public one.
Last week, in a 748-word letter to shareholders, Zomato Ltd founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal announced that the company would rename its parent entity ‘Eternal.’ The name, previously used only internally to distinguish Zomato the food-delivery brand from Zomato the parent company, gained legal recognition with the annoucement.