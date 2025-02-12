Data dive: What Eternal aka Zomato got right in the last two years

Buy and build

Soon after listing, Zomato recognized that its core food-delivery business—responsible for 86% of its revenue in FY22—would not deliver the sustained hypergrowth markets expected and was embedding in its value. It needed new engines, which came via two acquisition-led diversifications. In June 2022, it increased its stake in Blinkit (formerly Grofers), betting on quick commerce when the segment was still nascent. Then, in August 2024, it acquired Paytm’s ticketing business, now rebranded as District, to compete with BookMyShow.