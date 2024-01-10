Zomato introduces daily payouts for small eateries

New Delhi: Food-delivery platform Zomato has said it is introducing daily payouts for small restaurant partners listed on the platform, replacing the current weekly payment system. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Our discussions with various restaurant partners highlighted the financial challenges smaller eateries face, using the traditional weekly payout system. This feature is designed to address this critical need for more frequent access to earnings," Zomato wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

For now, daily payouts will be available to restaurant partners that receive 100 or fewer orders a month. “This feature is just one step in our ongoing efforts to support the restaurant industry," Zomato said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new feature allows small eateries to switch from weekly to daily payouts at no additional cost, apart from daily settlement of transactions based on sales from the previous three days.

The company said discussions with various restaurant partners highlighted the financial challenges smaller eateries face with weekly payouts. This feature is designed to address their critical need for more frequent access to earnings, it added.

“In the competitive world of food delivery, restaurant owners often face countless challenges while growing their businesses and competing with established restaurants. Among the most crucial factors for their success are efficient working capital and a steady cash flow," the company added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zomato works with lakhs of restaurant partners across India. While online food delivery has led to a proliferation of the food-services market, restaurants have long been seeking better terms from aggregators, including more transparency around data and lower commissions.

In the September quarter, Zomato's gross order value from food delivery stood at ₹7,980 crore. The food platform had 18.4 million average monthly transacting customers during the period.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!