Zomato launches Nugget, in-house AI enabled customer support platform | All details here

Food delivery giant Zomato has launched Nugget, an in-house artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer support platform to scale up its food delivery, quick commerce vertical Blinkit, and supply-chain services platform Hyperpure, CEO Deepinder Goyal announced in a post on X.

“Introducing Nugget—an AI-native, no-code customer support platform. Nugget helps businesses scale support effortlessly—highly customizable, low-cost, no dev team needed. No rigid workflows, just seamless automation,” Goyal wrote on X.

Features of Nugget The AI-enabled platform is claimed to resolve nearly 80% of queries autonomously.

It learns and adapts in real-time.

Nugget requires zero code for functioning.

Instant chat and voice support are enabled.

Nugget was built in over three years by Zomato Labs, an internal vertical of the company. Currently, the platform supports more than 15 million interactions per month across various platforms of Zomato.

“Built over 3 years as an internal tool, Nugget now powers 15M+ support interactions/month for Zomato, Blinkit & Hyperpure. We’re now opening it up to businesses worldwide—90% of companies who’ve seen Nugget have signed up,” Zomato wrote.

Zomato renamed to Eternal The new launch comes days after Zomato renamed the company to Eternal Ltd. As Blinkit emerged as a major growth driver alongside its core food delivery business, the leadership felt that the time was right to rebrand the company's expanding portfolio, the company informed the stock exchanges in a regulatory filingon February 6, 2025.

This move is expected to bring a significant transformation in Zomato's corporate identity.

“Our board has approved this change today and I request our shareholders to also support this change. If and when it is approved, our corporate website will transition from zomato.com to eternal.com. We will also change our stock ticker,” said Deepinder Goyal in the letter to shareholders.

