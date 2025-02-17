Zomato launches Nugget, in-house AI enabled customer support platform | All details here

Food delivery giant Zomato has launched Nugget, an in-house artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer support platform to scale up its food delivery, quick commerce vertical Blinkit, and supply-chain services platform Hyperpure, CEO Deepinder Goyal announced in a post on X.
“Introducing Nugget—an AI-native, no-code customer support platform. Nugget helps businesses scale support effortlessly—highly customizable, low-cost, no dev team needed. No rigid workflows, just seamless automation,” Goyal wrote on X.
Nugget was built in over three years by Zomato Labs, an internal vertical of the company. Currently, the platform supports more than 15 million interactions per month across various platforms of Zomato.
“Built over 3 years as an internal tool, Nugget now powers 15M+ support interactions/month for Zomato, Blinkit & Hyperpure. We’re now opening it up to businesses worldwide—90% of companies who’ve seen Nugget have signed up,” Zomato wrote.
The new launch comes days after Zomato renamed the company to Eternal Ltd. As Blinkit emerged as a major growth driver alongside its core food delivery business, the leadership felt that the time was right to rebrand the company's expanding portfolio, the company informed the stock exchanges in a regulatory filingon February 6, 2025.
This move is expected to bring a significant transformation in Zomato's corporate identity.
“Our board has approved this change today and I request our shareholders to also support this change. If and when it is approved, our corporate website will transition from zomato.com to eternal.com. We will also change our stock ticker,” said Deepinder Goyal in the letter to shareholders.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, Zomato reported a 57.3 percent drop in net profit to ₹59 crore, compared to ₹138 crore in the same period last year. While, the revenue from operations rose 64.4 per cent to ₹5,405 crore, compared to ₹3,288 crore in the year-ago period.