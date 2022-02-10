Zomato narrows losses with one-time gain, revenues up

“Owing to the outbreak of the global pandemic, governments across the globe deployed varied degrees of measures, including lockdown and restrictions on movement which had a negative impact on the food and entertainment sector. This, in turn, impacted the group’s operations since dining-out was suspended, which led to demand for advertisement and membership subscriptions across dining out restaurants slowing down," said Zomato. The group has 36 subsidiaries and a joint venture, Zomato Media, besides an associate, ZMT Europe.