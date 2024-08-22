Mint Explainer: Zomato’s Paytm deal and its big bet on entertainment
Summary
- Zomaland seemed like a side gig until Zomato made its intentions clear to go after the ‘going-out’ sector. It’s now buying Paytm’s entertainment and events business, and plans to launch a new app called District to cover movies, live performances, and sports. Who emerges the winner from this deal?
Zomato Ltd is expanding from one duopoly market—online food ordering, where Swiggy is its main rival—to another—entertainment and ticketing, where BookMyShow is the dominant player, followed by smaller platforms including Paytm’s Insider for events and another section for movies. In the quick-delivery market, Zomato’s Blinkit competes with tougher rivals, including Swiggy’s Instamart and Zepto.