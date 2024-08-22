Mint Explainer: Zomato’s Paytm deal and its big bet on entertainment

“Food and entertainment are the most logical adjacencies, so the acquisition makes a lot of sense for Zomato. If they strategically structure it by introducing offers and combos, it could be a huge win for Zomato," said Sreedhar Prasad, a former Kalaari Capital and KPMG executive who has advised several new-age consumer startups. People who buy a movie ticket online are also most likely to use quick commerce or food ordering platforms, underscoring the rationale behind Zomato’s decision, he added.