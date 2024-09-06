Zomato share are up by 2.1%, Nifty down by -0.96%

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 255.95 and closed at 260.25. The stock reached a high of 260.65 and a low of 254.40 during the day.

Published6 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

At 06 Sep 11:02 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 260.25, 2.1% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81389.59, down by -0.99%. The stock has hit a high of 260.65 and a low of 254.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5248.04
10253.61
20257.65
50233.77
100191.31
300182.87

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 262.67, 269.93, & 278.27, whereas it has key support levels at 247.07, 238.73, & 231.47.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, NA.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 375.80 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.5% with a target price of 274.56521739.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.25% in to 2.18% in .

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in to 46.13% in quarter.

Zomato share price up 2.1% today to trade at 260.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Wipro, Firstsource Solutions are falling today, but its peers Info Edge India, Eclerx Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.96% & -0.99% each respectively.

First Published:6 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
