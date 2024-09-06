Zomato share are up by 2.1%, Nifty down by -0.96%

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹ 255.95 and closed at ₹ 260.25. The stock reached a high of ₹ 260.65 and a low of ₹ 254.40 during the day.

At 06 Sep 11:02 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹260.25, 2.1% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81389.59, down by -0.99%. The stock has hit a high of ₹260.65 and a low of ₹254.4 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 248.04 10 253.61 20 257.65 50 233.77 100 191.31 300 182.87

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹262.67, ₹269.93, & ₹278.27, whereas it has key support levels at ₹247.07, ₹238.73, & ₹231.47.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, NA. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 375.80 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.5% with a target price of ₹274.56521739.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 2.25% in to 2.18% in .

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in to 46.13% in quarter.