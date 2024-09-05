Zomato share are up by 5%, Nifty down by -0.09%

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 248 and closed at 255.05. The stock reached a high of 261.5 and a low of 246.05 during the day.

Published5 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

At 05 Sep 11:19 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 255.05, 5% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82297.22, down by -0.07%. The stock has hit a high of 261.5 and a low of 246.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5250.66
10255.62
20258.32
50232.80
100190.07
300181.80

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 245.1, 247.35, & 249.7, whereas it has key support levels at 240.5, 238.15, & 235.9.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, NA.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 358.10 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.65% with a target price of 274.56521739.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.25% in to 2.18% in .

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in to 46.13% in quarter.

Zomato share price has gained 5% today to trade at 255.05 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.09% & -0.07% each respectively.

First Published:5 Sep 2024, 11:19 AM IST
