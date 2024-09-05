Zomato share are up by 5%, Nifty down by -0.09%

At 05 Sep 11:19 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹255.05, 5% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82297.22, down by -0.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹261.5 and a low of ₹246.05 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|250.66
|10
|255.62
|20
|258.32
|50
|232.80
|100
|190.07
|300
|181.80
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹245.1, ₹247.35, & ₹249.7, whereas it has key support levels at ₹240.5, ₹238.15, & ₹235.9.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, NA.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 2.25% in to 2.18% in .
The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in to 46.13% in quarter.
Zomato share price has gained 5% today to trade at ₹255.05 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
