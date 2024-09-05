Zomato share are up by 5%, Nifty down by -0.09%

At 05 Sep 11:19 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹255.05, 5% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82297.22, down by -0.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹261.5 and a low of ₹246.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 250.66 10 255.62 20 258.32 50 232.80 100 190.07 300 181.80

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹245.1, ₹247.35, & ₹249.7, whereas it has key support levels at ₹240.5, ₹238.15, & ₹235.9.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 358.10 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.65% with a target price of ₹274.56521739.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.25% to 2.18%.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% to 46.13% quarter.