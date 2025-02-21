Zomato's ticketing platform will likely receive a show-cause notice from the Maharashtra Cyber Cell for selling tickets for singer Honey Singh's concert without mentioning the name of the buyer.

A show-cause notice is being sent to Zomato for selling tickets without the name of the buyer on them, reported NDTV, citing an official.

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has sought an explanation on why tickets were sold without the names of the buyers, the report added.

The authorities will check if Zomato is violating any ticketing regulations or posing security risks.

Livemint reached out to Zomato for a response. There was no immediate response.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell directed BookMyShow and Zomato to print buyers' names on tickets for high-profile events to curb black marketing.

“A problem arose that many people held many tickets with themselves and resold them through social media platforms, with many fold increase in ticket prices,” Maharashtra Cyber Cell Chief Yashasvi Yadav told IANS.

Honey Singh's Millionaire India Tour Singer Honey Singh announced the ‘Millionaire India Tour,' one of his biggest tours marking the singer's comeback. He will cover 10 cities across India as a part of the Millionaire India Tour. The tour will begin from Mumbai. The concert will be held on Saturday, February 22, in Nesco Pvt Ltd, Mumbai.

The tickets for the Millionaire India Tour will be available on Zomato and Insider.in.

Coldplay concert ticket black marketing issue The showcase notice against Zomato comes after the alleged Coldplay concert ticket black marketing. A complaint was filed against BookMyShow over alleged black marketing of the much-talked-about Coldplay concert, which was held from January 19 to 21, 2025.

Advocate Amit Vyas filed the complaint alleging that the company had logged out or blocked genuine users, which enabled third parties to sell the tickets at an exorbitant amount. He alleged that the tickets were priced initially at ₹2,500 but were sold by influencers and third parties at about ₹3 lakh, a report by Bar and Bench said.

BookMyShow began selling tickets for the Coldplay concert on September 22, 2024, which were sold out in a few minutes. Fans were disappointed after the tickets which were sold for ₹3,500 were resold at around ₹3 lakh.