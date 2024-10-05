Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal, wife turn delivery agents in Gurgaon, netizen says, ’Hope you’ll be able to...’

  • Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and wife Grecia Munoz temporarily became food delivery agents in Gurgaon, sharing their experiences on Instagram.

Riya R Alex
Published5 Oct 2024, 04:46 PM IST
Deepinder Goyal becomes food delivery agent in Gurgaon.
Deepinder Goyal becomes food delivery agent in Gurgaon.

In an attempt to step into the shoes of employees, Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal and his wife Grecia Munoz took the role of food delivery agents in Gurgaon.

“Went out to deliver orders a couple of days ago, teaming up with@greciamunozp,” he wrote tagging his wife, who changed her name to Gia Goyal on Instagram.

 

Goyal shared a few pictures on Instagram of himself and his wife riding a bike to deliver orders whereas in some pictures he could be seen with the customers. The couple wore Zomato’s red uniform to deliver the orders.

 

Also Read | Swiggy IPO: Food delivery startup likely to command lower valuation than Zomato

In a separate post, Goyal shared a video of enjoying the ride while delivering the orders.

“Loving delivering food to our customers, and enjoying the ride. Tag team with -@greciamunozp,” he wrote on Instagram.

 

Social media reactions

Social media users gave mixed reactions to Goyal’s attempt at food delivery. Some appreciated Zomato CEo’s initiative whereas some criticised it.

“Different way of doing Marketing,” wrote one user.

Another user commented saying, “riding on petrol vehicles how can you be “zero carbon” company, also most of your orders are wrapped in a plastic even your second last picture of this post then how you are “zero plastic”, kuch bhi likhna hai toh likhdo “hum chor dalle hai “ i mean it will make more sense….”

 

Also Read | Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal is not Gurugram’s richest person. Check out who it is

“Hope you'll be able to see the pain of the delivery persons and would resolve their problems and make their lives easier,” said one user.

“We were super stoked to see you at the Alamode office. Huge respect for your work and the entrepreneur you are!” another user said appreciation Goyal’s effort.

Also Read | Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal announces ‘dark mode’; netizens impressed

Goyal married Mexican entrepreneur Grecia Munoz in a private ceremony early this year, according to reports.

Munoz changed her Instagram user name to Gia Goyal recently wrote “born in Mexico and is “now at home in India,” in her Instagram bio.

First Published:5 Oct 2024, 04:46 PM IST
