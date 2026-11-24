(Bloomberg) -- The biggest winners of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s $44 billion acquisition of cybersecurity software maker Zscaler Inc. — by far — are the company’s billionaire founder, Jay Chaudhry, and members of his family, who combined own more than a third of the company’s shares, according to regulatory filings.

One of the largest-ever deals in the $244 billion cybersecurity industry stands to be a massive payout for Jay Chaudhry and his wife, Jyoti, who have held onto an unusually high percentage of the Silicon Valley company they created nearly two decades ago. The Santa Clara, California-based company specializes in securing remote connections into protected computer networks. It’s an increasingly critical service as remote work has become commonplace and the rise of artificial intelligence-assisted hacking has created new threats to corporate and government systems, including to their remote workforces.

As of Friday, Chaudhry was worth $12.0 billion, making him the 122nd-richest person in the US, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The Chaudhry family owns more than 34% of the company’s shares directly and through trusts, according to Bloomberg’s wealth index. At the takeover’s implied value of about $260.41 per Zscaler share, the Chaudhrys would receive CrowdStrike shares worth more than $14.5 billion, their biggest jackpot yet in three decades of founding tech companies. The deal is expected to close in the second half of CrowdStrike’s 2028 fiscal year.

Chaudhry didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Jay and Jyoti Chaudhry are serial entrepreneurs who both earned master of business administration degrees from the University of Cincinnati and began founding cybersecurity startups in the mid-1990s, at a time when novel new threats posed by malicious computer code were emerging.

Chaudhry was born into a farming family in a village in the foothills of the Himalayas that didn’t get electricity and running water until he was in his teens, he recalled in a 2021 speech at his alma mater, the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) in Varanasi. After moving to the US on a scholarship, he got three master’s degrees and started his career as a software engineer building healthcare products before joining IBM Corp. and switching to sales, which he said he discovered was his true passion.

As he watched the internet rise in the 1990s, Chaudhry has said that he got the idea to start his own business from the initial public offering in 1995 of Netscape Communications, Marc Andreessen’s and Jim Clark’s web-browsing company.

At a time when early cyber threats were evolving from viruses that were transmitted from floppy disks into more dangerous infections spread via the internet, Chaudhry and his wife quit their jobs and put their life savings — which then was around $500,000 — into an internet security company, SecureIT, which deployed and administered firewalls and was acquired by VeriSign for $69 million in 1998.

Chaudhry would go on to start — and sell — three more technology companies before founding Zscaler in 2007, which he said was inspired by the rise of Salesforce Inc. and the business of delivering software services over the internet.

At that time, the primary way for workers to connect remotely to their employers’ computer networks was through virtual private network software — code that creates encrypted tunnels between computers and which often requires dedicated hardware inside organizations’ networks to run. Chaudhry started Zscaler with $50 million of his own fortune on the premise that more of those interactions would move into the cloud.

It was an early bet on a technology that would take years to fully take off. After going public in 2018, Zscaler’s stock hovered around $50 per share until the pandemic, when the shares jumped more than sevenfold in value, reaching an all-time high of $376.11 in November 2021.

Two things happening at that time drove the rapid growth of Zscaler’s business and the Chaudhry family’s fortune.

One was that as remote work became more commonplace, businesses and government agencies all of a sudden had many more connections to secure all at once, which legacy VPN software and hardware was poorly equipped to handle. The second thing was that before the pandemic, there had been relatively few documented cyberattacks targeting VPNs. That started changing in the years before the pandemic and exploded during the lockdowns.

The deal brings together two cybersecurity billionaires, Chaudhry and CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz, at a time when more power is concentrating in the hands of a few large companies.

--With assistance from Dylan Sloan.

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