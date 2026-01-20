English
  • English
  • हिंदी

Zydus Lifesciences eyes acquisition of US firm Ardelyx for $2.5 billion

Jessica Jani , Sneha Shah 2 min read 20 Jan 2026, 09:58 pm IST
Zydus has been expanding its global footprint with smaller acquisitions over the past year, as it looks to diversify beyond generic drugs.
Summary

Zydus Lifesciences plans to acquire a majority stake in Ardelyx Inc. for $2.2-2.5 billion, funding the deal through a 5,000 crore equity raise. This acquisition aligns with Zydus's strategy to expand into innovative medicines amid growing competition.

Mumbai: Ahmedabad-based Zydus Lifesciences is evaluating acquisition of a majority stake in US-based Ardelyx Inc., with the deal likely to be valued at $2.2–2.5 billion, two people aware of the development told Mint.

The proposed transaction would be funded through a 5,000-crore equity raise via a qualified institutional placement (QIP) and internal cash accruals, the people said. If concluded, the deal would significantly accelerate Zydus’s push into global innovative medicine, an avenue that is attracting growing interest from Indian drugmakers.

Ardelyx is a biopharmaceutical firm working on first-in-class small-molecule drugs and commercializing novel medicines with a focus mainly on gastrointestinal (GI) and cardio-renal diseases, where there are significant unmet patient needs. The company’s market capitalization as of 20 January on Nasdaq is $1.7 billion. It reported a revenue of $378 million in 2025, up 18%.

Emailed queries sent to Zydus Lifesciences and Ardelyx remained unanswered until press time.

Zydus has been expanding its global footprint with smaller acquisitions over the past year, as it looks to diversify beyond generic drugs. In 2025, it acquired two biologics contract development and manufacturing facilities in the US from Agenus Inc., paying $75 million upfront, plus contingent payments. The deal allowed the firm to enter biologics manufacturing and establish a presence in a key biotech hub in California, expanding its CDMO (contract development & manufacturing organization) business and enhancing its ability to serve global biotech clients.

Zydus also acquired a 100% stake in French medical devices maker Amplitude Surgical for about €300 million in October 2025, marking its medtech foray and broadening presence in Europe’s healthcare technology space.

As of 31 March, 2025, the company had net cash of 4,883.6 crore.

The development comes on the heels of a reported acquisition bid by rival drug Sun Pharmaceutical for US-based women’s health and general medicine maker Organon in a deal that could potentially be valued at $10 billion. The news was broken by The Economic Times on Monday, citing sources. In an exchange filing on Monday, Sun Pharma termed the report “speculative in nature".

Mint had earlier reported on how innovation bets by Indian pharma companies are likely to accelerate in 2026, as opportunities in the US generic market wane on account of continued pricing pressure.

