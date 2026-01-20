Zydus Lifesciences eyes acquisition of US firm Ardelyx for $2.5 billion
Summary
Zydus Lifesciences plans to acquire a majority stake in Ardelyx Inc. for $2.2-2.5 billion, funding the deal through a ₹5,000 crore equity raise. This acquisition aligns with Zydus's strategy to expand into innovative medicines amid growing competition.
Mumbai: Ahmedabad-based Zydus Lifesciences is evaluating acquisition of a majority stake in US-based Ardelyx Inc., with the deal likely to be valued at $2.2–2.5 billion, two people aware of the development told Mint.
