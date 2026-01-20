Global pivot

Zydus has been expanding its global footprint with smaller acquisitions over the past year, as it looks to diversify beyond generic drugs. In 2025, it acquired two biologics contract development and manufacturing facilities in the US from Agenus Inc., paying $75 million upfront, plus contingent payments. The deal allowed the firm to enter biologics manufacturing and establish a presence in a key biotech hub in California, expanding its CDMO (contract development & manufacturing organization) business and enhancing its ability to serve global biotech clients.