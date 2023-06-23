Zydus Life to acquire equity stake in Mylab Discovery Solutions for ₹106 crore1 min read 23 Jun 2023, 10:45 PM IST
Zydus Lifesciences will acquire 6.5 per cent equity stake in Mylab Discovery Solutions for ₹106 crore. The acquisition will help Zydus participate in the growing diagnostics space.
Zydus Lifesciences announced on June 23 that it will acquire 6.5 per cent equity stake in Mylab Discovery Solutions Limited for ₹106 crore. The deal is a share purchase agreement of Zydus Animal Health and Investments, a wholly-owened subisdiary of Zydus Lifesciences with Rising Sun Holdings and Mylab Discovery Solutions.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×