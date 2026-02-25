Zydus plans obesity jab launch in a novel pen device

Ahmedabad-based drugmaker Zydus Lifesciences plans to launch its semaglutide injection brands upon patent expiry of the drug in India. The drugmaker said it will launch the drug in a novel single-pen device that is reusable. Zydus has exclusive rights to the device.

The patent for semaglutide is set to expire on 20 March 2026, with several Indian drugmakers including Dr. Reddy’s and Sun Pharma gearing up for Day-one launches.

Zydus has received regulatory approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to market and manufacture semaglutide to treat type-2 diabetes and obesity.

The drug will be launched under brand names Semaglyn, Mashema, and Alterme, the company said in a release on Wednesday.

While the company did not share its pricing strategy, it said the single-pen device would lower the overall cost of therapy by allowing patients to administer varying dose strengths from the same device.

“A critical differentiator of Zydus’ semaglutide offering will be its novel, indigenously developed drug delivery system. Unlike existing treatments that require patients to purchase multiple single-dose pens as they titrate their dosage, Zydus plans to introduce an innovative, adjustable single-pen device,” the company said.

Intensifying race The announcement comes as competition among drugmakers to gain an edge in the lucrative market intensifies. Earlier this week, Eris Lifesciences and Natco Pharma announced a partnership to commercialize semaglutide.

Cipla and Emcure have also announced distribution deals with innovators Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, respectively, while Sun Pharma and Dr. Reddy’s have already started exporting it to non-patented markets after receiving the Delhi High Court’s nod, and they plan to launch the drug in India upon patent expiry.

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) drugs such as semaglutide have already crossed ₹1,000 crore in sales in less than a year of launches in India. Currently, innovator drugs Mounjaro, Wegovy and Ozempic dominate, but the entry of generic versions of semaglutide, priced lower, is expected to further expand the market.

