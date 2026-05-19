Zydus Wellness sees more of price-led growth as costs surge

Mumbai: As the domino effect of the West Asia war builds inflationary pressures across the economy, Zydus Wellness Ltd sees a larger share of its growth coming from price increases rather than higher sales volumes in the coming quarters. The consumer wellness firm said rising packaging, freight and input costs are beginning to influence pricing decisions, reflecting the broader pressure on consumer-facing businesses.
“While growth is driven by volumes, there will also be a value component, as there is some level of inflation,” chief executive officer Tarun Arora told Mint in an interaction on Tuesday. “Given the current situation, the value growth we had assumed earlier is likely to increase, as costs have risen sharply.”
Simply put, volume growth is driving revenue by selling more units, while value growth focuses on increasing the price of products.