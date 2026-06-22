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Zypp Electric gears up for $200 million IPO, appoints bankers

Priyamvada CMansi Verma
3 min read22 Jun 2026, 12:08 PM IST
Rashi Agarwal, co-founder and Chief Business Officer of Zypp Electric.
Rashi Agarwal, co-founder and Chief Business Officer of Zypp Electric.
Summary

EV logistics startup Zypp Electric is preparing for a $150-200 million IPO and has appointed bankers, even as it closes a pre-IPO funding round aimed at boosting valuation.

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MUMBAI : EV logistics startup Zypp Electric is seeking to raise as much as $200 million through an initial public offering and has appointed Axis Capital, SBI Capital Markets and DAM Capital, three people familiar with the matter said.

MUMBAI : EV logistics startup Zypp Electric is seeking to raise as much as $200 million through an initial public offering and has appointed Axis Capital, SBI Capital Markets and DAM Capital, three people familiar with the matter said.

The Gurugram-based company is currently closing a pre-IPO funding round and is likely to target a stock market listing in FY28, the people said.

The Gurugram-based company is currently closing a pre-IPO funding round and is likely to target a stock market listing in FY28, the people said.

“The issue is likely to be in the range of $150-200 million and the work will start once the company closes the funding round,” one of the people said, adding that Zypp has seen “good growth” over the last year.

All the people spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Zypp and DAM Capital declined to comment, while Axis Capital and SBI Capital Markets did not respond to Mint’s requests for comment till the time of publishing.

The broader Indian EV ecosystem is also witnessing strong momentum, with companies including Ather Energy, BluSmart, Statiq and Euler Motors expanding their presence. Total funding in the sector rose from $40.6 million in 2017 to $1.67 billion in 2025, while investments reached $418 million in 2026, according to Tracxn.

Pre-IPO push

Earlier this week, Mint reported that the company is looking to raise $40-50 million in a pre-IPO funding round, aiming to nearly double its valuation.

The round is expected to close over the next two to three months, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter.

Zypp was last valued at about $331 million as of March 2025, according to Tracxn data.

To date, the company has raised $76.5 million from investors including Goodyear Ventures, Venture Catalysts, Indian Angel Network Fund, We Founder Circle, 100Unicorns and IVY Growth Associates.

Growth journey

Founded in 2017 by Akash Gupta and Rashi Agarwal, the EV-as-a-service startup provides electric scooters and loaders on rent to delivery executives and ecommerce companies for zero-emission last-mile delivery.

It competes with players such as Yulu, Alt Mobility and EVeez.

In 2025, Zypp rolled out 500 electric scooters under its franchise-owned, company-operated (FOCO) model. Under the FOCO model, individuals, high-net-worth investors (HNIs), family offices and institutions can invest in Zypp-approved EVs, while the company manages deployment, operations and maintenance of the fleet.

Bycyshare Technologies Pvt. Ltd., which operates Zypp, reported operating revenue of 437.9 crore in FY25, up from 292.7 crore a year earlier.

Its losses widened to 107.5 crore in FY25 from 89.6 crore in FY24.

EV momentum

Investor appetite for listed EV companies has also remained robust.

Earlier this month, Ola Electric Mobility raised about 780 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), exceeding its earlier fundraising target of 500 crore.

The issue attracted investors including Goldman Sachs, BNP Climate Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, JM Financial Mutual Fund and Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, among others.

Similarly, rival Ather Energy is also in discussions with investment bankers to raise about 2,500 crore through a QIP that is expected to launch in July, according to online reports.

As EV adoption accelerates and investor interest in the sector remains strong, Zypp is looking to position itself among the next wave of electric mobility companies heading to public markets.

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Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesZypp Electric gears up for $200 million IPO, appoints bankers

Zypp Electric gears up for $200 million IPO, appoints bankers

Priyamvada CMansi Verma
3 min read22 Jun 2026, 12:08 PM IST
Rashi Agarwal, co-founder and Chief Business Officer of Zypp Electric.
Rashi Agarwal, co-founder and Chief Business Officer of Zypp Electric.
Summary

EV logistics startup Zypp Electric is preparing for a $150-200 million IPO and has appointed bankers, even as it closes a pre-IPO funding round aimed at boosting valuation.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : EV logistics startup Zypp Electric is seeking to raise as much as $200 million through an initial public offering and has appointed Axis Capital, SBI Capital Markets and DAM Capital, three people familiar with the matter said.

MUMBAI : EV logistics startup Zypp Electric is seeking to raise as much as $200 million through an initial public offering and has appointed Axis Capital, SBI Capital Markets and DAM Capital, three people familiar with the matter said.

The Gurugram-based company is currently closing a pre-IPO funding round and is likely to target a stock market listing in FY28, the people said.

The Gurugram-based company is currently closing a pre-IPO funding round and is likely to target a stock market listing in FY28, the people said.

“The issue is likely to be in the range of $150-200 million and the work will start once the company closes the funding round,” one of the people said, adding that Zypp has seen “good growth” over the last year.

All the people spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Zypp and DAM Capital declined to comment, while Axis Capital and SBI Capital Markets did not respond to Mint’s requests for comment till the time of publishing.

The broader Indian EV ecosystem is also witnessing strong momentum, with companies including Ather Energy, BluSmart, Statiq and Euler Motors expanding their presence. Total funding in the sector rose from $40.6 million in 2017 to $1.67 billion in 2025, while investments reached $418 million in 2026, according to Tracxn.

Pre-IPO push

Earlier this week, Mint reported that the company is looking to raise $40-50 million in a pre-IPO funding round, aiming to nearly double its valuation.

The round is expected to close over the next two to three months, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter.

Zypp was last valued at about $331 million as of March 2025, according to Tracxn data.

To date, the company has raised $76.5 million from investors including Goodyear Ventures, Venture Catalysts, Indian Angel Network Fund, We Founder Circle, 100Unicorns and IVY Growth Associates.

Growth journey

Founded in 2017 by Akash Gupta and Rashi Agarwal, the EV-as-a-service startup provides electric scooters and loaders on rent to delivery executives and ecommerce companies for zero-emission last-mile delivery.

It competes with players such as Yulu, Alt Mobility and EVeez.

In 2025, Zypp rolled out 500 electric scooters under its franchise-owned, company-operated (FOCO) model. Under the FOCO model, individuals, high-net-worth investors (HNIs), family offices and institutions can invest in Zypp-approved EVs, while the company manages deployment, operations and maintenance of the fleet.

Bycyshare Technologies Pvt. Ltd., which operates Zypp, reported operating revenue of 437.9 crore in FY25, up from 292.7 crore a year earlier.

Its losses widened to 107.5 crore in FY25 from 89.6 crore in FY24.

EV momentum

Investor appetite for listed EV companies has also remained robust.

Earlier this month, Ola Electric Mobility raised about 780 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), exceeding its earlier fundraising target of 500 crore.

The issue attracted investors including Goldman Sachs, BNP Climate Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, JM Financial Mutual Fund and Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, among others.

Similarly, rival Ather Energy is also in discussions with investment bankers to raise about 2,500 crore through a QIP that is expected to launch in July, according to online reports.

As EV adoption accelerates and investor interest in the sector remains strong, Zypp is looking to position itself among the next wave of electric mobility companies heading to public markets.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesZypp Electric gears up for $200 million IPO, appoints bankers
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