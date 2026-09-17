PM Modi turns 76: Demonetisation, GST, PLI, Jan Dhan and more – Key economic policies rolled out since 2014

PM Modi turns 76: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 today. Modi was born in 1959 in Gujarat's Vadnagar city into a middle-class Hindu family with no political background.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising various programmes across the country today to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday. Led by Modi, the BJP has been in power at the Centre since 2014.

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On June 9, 2024 Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term, a feat achieved by only Jawaharlal Nehru before him.

Since first taking oath on May 26, 2014, Modi has overseen a period marked by major economic reforms, constitutional changes, welfare expansion, technological transformation, national-security shifts and an increasingly assertive foreign policy.

Of all the decisions taken by PM Modi’s led governments in last 12 years include demonetization, GST to the abrogation of Article 370, the rise of UPI, the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the rollout of large-scale welfare schemes and a significant repositioning of the country's global role.

Here is a look at key flagship economic schemes of Narendra Modi governments since 2014:

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Demonetisation One of the most significant decisions announced by PM Modi was demonitisation.

In a nationally televised address on on 8 November 2016, PM Modi declared that ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes would cease to be legal tender from midnight of that same day. The move was presented as an assault on black money, counterfeit currency and terror financing.

The Reserve Bank of India introduced redesigned ₹500 notes and a new ₹2,000 denomination to restore liquidity. Later, in May 2023, the RBI also withdrew the ₹2,000 notes under its Clean Note Policy.

Goods and Services Tax The Goods and Services Tax (GST) was arguably the most ambitious structural reform.

Launched on July 1, 2017, GST replaced a complicated web of central and state levies with a unified indirect tax system. Before GST, businesses navigated multiple taxes including excise duty, service tax, value-added tax, entry tax and octroi.

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The new framework sought to create a single national market and reduce cascading taxation. GST gradually evolved through repeated council meetings and revisions.

The most significant reform came on September 6, 2025, when the GST Council approved a major rationalisation exercise. The council effectively simplified the tax structure by removing the 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs for most products and retaining two principal rates of 5 per cent and 18 per cent. At the same time, a 40 per cent rate was imposed on luxury and “sin goods”.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana PM Modi announced Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) on 15 August 2014, during an address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. It was launched on 28 August.

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Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana is a national mission for financial inclusion that provides banking services to all households in the country.

It ensures access to a range of financial services, including basic savings bank accounts, need-based credit, remittance facilities, insurance, and pensions.

Make In India The Make in India scheme was launched to facilitate investment, innovation, enhance skill development, build best-in-class manufacturing infrastructure, and encourage companies to make products in India.

According to PM India, the initiative is based on four pillars identified to boost entrepreneurship in India, not only in manufacturing but also in other sectors – new processes, new infrastructure, new sectors, and a new mindset.

Under this, the Central government took several initiatives to ease the business environment, including de-licensing and de-regulating the industry throughout the life cycle of a business.

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Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY)is a scheme launched on 8 April, 2015 to provide collateral-free loans up to ₹20 lakh to support small-scale business ventures for non-corporate, non-farm income-generating activities.

Commercial Banks, RRBs, Small Finance Banks, MFIs, and NBFCs provide loans. The borrower can approach any of the lending institutions mentioned above or can apply online through this portal www.udyamimitra.in.

PLI Scheme The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme was launched in 2020 to strengthen India's manufacturing capabilities. Under this scheme, incentives are offered to eligible companies based on their incremental sales. It started targeting three sectors and, over the years, has expanded to include 14.

“With an incentive outlay of ₹1.97 lakh crore, the scheme is more than just a financial package. Today, with 806 applications approved across 14 strategic sectors, the scheme reflects strong industry confidence and robust adoption,” the official press release mentioned.

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Launched in 2020, the scheme began with “Mobile Manufacturing and Specified Electronic Components, Critical Key Starting materials/Drug Intermediaries and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Manufacturing of Medical Devices.”

“Following its initial success, the scheme was progressively extended to cover 13 key sectors of the economy, including pharmaceuticals, automobiles and auto components, Textile Products, white goods, and speciality steel, among others,” it said.

India AI Mission Under the IndiaAI Mission, the government aimed to expand access to “computing power, supporting research, and helping startups and institutions create solutions that directly benefit people.”

It aims to ensure that AI is made open, affordable and accessible.

“Since its launch, the mission has made strong progress in expanding the country’s computing infrastructure. From an initial target of 10,000 GPUs, India has now achieved 38,000 Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), providing affordable access to world-class AI resources,” the PIB said in a release.

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Ujjawala Yojana The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was launched in May 2016 to provide LPG connections to women from poor households without a deposit. Beneficiaries were initially entitled to 12 subsidised 14.2-kg cylinders a year.

The subsidised quota was reduced to nine cylinders last year and has now been cut further to four. When nine subsidised cylinders were provided, the government approved a subsidy of ₹300 per 14.2 kg cylinder, up to 9 refills per year, for PMUY beneficiaries.

Since its launch, the mission has made strong progress in expanding the country’s computing infrastructure.

As of July 2025, the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana has provided over 10 crore LPG connections, empowering rural households with access to clean cooking fuel.

(With agency inputs)