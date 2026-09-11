BRICS Summit: From trade to defence, energy and space - What transpired during Modi-Putin meeting

BRICS Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, on September 11, on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.
This was the second meeting between the two leaders this year. The two leaders had met earlier in Bishkek on the sidelines of the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit on August 31 2026.
The two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, defence, energy, space, skills mobility, and people-to-people domains, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
They welcomed Russia’s International Industrial Exhibition "INNOPROM India", which was held for the first time in India from September 9-11, 2026 and underscored its importance in further expanding trade and industrial ties. The two leaders also visited the INNOPROM India exhibition and interacted with the participants, the MEA said.
“The leaders exchanged views on India-Russia engagement in the multilateral sphere, in particular in BRICS under India’s Chairship for 2026. They also shared perspectives on key regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region, which have impacted maritime trade and the safety and security of Indian seafarers. Prime Minister once again reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy were the way forward in resolving conflicts and India stood ready to assist in peace efforts,” the MEA note said.
The two leaders agreed to remain engaged to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries, which continues to grow significantly and has shown resilience amid geopolitical uncertainties.
“President Putin invited the Prime Minister to visit Russia for the 24th India-Russia Annual Summit. The Prime Minister accepted the invitation. The dates of the Summit will be decided as per mutual convenience through diplomatic channels,” the MEA note read.
Putin landed in New Delhi on Friday, beginning his three-day visit to India. Putin will participate in the BRICS summit and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expand bilateral trade, investment and energy cooperation during the visit.
Putin is accompanied by a high-level delegation. He was received by Minister of State for External Affairs, KV Singh, at the airport on Friday morning.
PM Modi gifted Putin a copy of the Russian Translation of the Thirukkural. Thirukkural means "sacred couplets" or "sacred verses" in Tamil, derived from the words Thiru (sacred/blessed) and Kural (short two-line poetic form). It is a celebrated classical Tamil ethical and moral text written by the poet Thiruvalluvar.