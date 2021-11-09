NEW DELHI: India could scale up its services exports to $1 trillion by 2030 leveraging the country’s advantages in a host of sectors including IT, education, technology-based healthcare and management, and business services, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal told business leaders on Tuesday.

Speaking at a global services conclave organised by the Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC), Goyal said this goal is achievable and needs to be taken up as on mission mode.

“I think there is no reason why, while we are looking at going up to $1 trillion merchandise exports, services should not be aspiring for $1 trillion exports and I would think we should truly look at this kind of transformational growth in this sector so that both goods and services can each contribute $1 trillion to GDP. It is truly possible," Goyal told industry representatives.

The minister said businesses could aim for the first goalpost of $500 billion, probably by 2025 or 2026, and should then target $1 trillion in services exports by 2030.

Goyal, who also holds the portfolios of consumer affairs, food and public distribution and textiles ministries, told industry representatives that services sector is a key driver of India’s economic growth, employing nearly 2.6 crore people and accounting for roughly 40% of the country's total exports. He added that services trade surplus was $89 billion in FY21 and it has been the largest FDI recipient (53% of FDI inflows between 2000 and 2021).

“This is one sector which truly has a phenomenal future," said Goyal.

In 2000, when India’s merchandise exports were at $45 billion, services exports stood at about $10 billion - one fourth of the goods exports. By 2015-16, services exports had grown to about $154 billion, almost over half of goods exports of $262 billion, the minister said on the past performance of the sector.

Goyal lauded the IT sector for competing on its own strength rather than seeking incentives. Indian businesses should move up the value chain in services and pick areas where the strength lies and expand on that, the minister said.

