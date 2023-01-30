‘10% of Indians have faced food insecurity’2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 11:59 PM IST
- One of the key findings of the study is the effect of gender on the food insecurity experience, as women reported higher food insecurity than men.
NEW DELHI : Around 10% of Indians have experienced food insecurity ranging from mild to moderate and severe categories, a study by the Public Health Foundation of India has found.
