1,000 kg of Venezuelan gold headed to US markets? Report reveals massive deal brokered by Trump officials

The state-owned mining company of Venezuela has inked a multi-million-dollar deal with the Trump administration to sell 1,000 kilograms of gold to US markets, Axios reported.

According to two people cited by Axios, the deal signed on Monday will sell up to 1,000 kg of gold dore bars to commodities trader Trafigura for the US market.

Advertisement

The deal comes weeks after US President Donald Trump ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by capturing him in an alleged drug case, thereby destabilising the government in that country and taking de facto control of its oil reserves.

The latest deal indicates a strengthening bond between the US and Venezuela and a tightening of commercial ties between the two countries following Maduro's capture.

Also Read | How Trump’s Iran strategy departs from Iraq and Venezuela regime overthrows

What does the US-Venezuela deal say? The deal requires Venezuelan mining company Minerven to furnish Trafigura with 650 to 1,000 kg of gold dore bars, Axios reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The contract calls for 98% final gold content, according to this person cited by the news outlet.

Under a separate arrangement with the US government, Trafigura will ship the gold to the US market.

Advertisement

The report on the commodities deal comes after a meeting on Wednesday between US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez to discuss mining reforms and mineral extraction.

Also Read | Gold rate rises driven by safe haven demand amid US-Iran conflict

Officials from the Trump administration have not issued an official statement yet.

The US-Venezuela gold deal is the third extraction contract the Trump administration has signed since the US took control of Venezuela's most valuable asset — oil.

Trafigura is also involved in oil deals between the US and Venezuela, totalling $1 billion.

“Delcy Rodríguez, who is the President of Venezuela, is doing a great job and working with U.S. Representatives very well. The Oil is beginning to flow, and the professionalism and dedication between both Countries is a very nice thing to see,” Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Gold price today Gold prices climbed on Thursday as a widening conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran drove investors toward the safe-haven asset.

Spot gold was up 0.8% at $5,177.33 per ounce, as of 0435 GMT. U.S. gold futures for April delivery were up 1% at $5,185.50.

Also Read | Reliance gets US general license to buy Venezuela crude directly

Gold has gained about a fifth this year, underpinned by heightened geopolitical and trade tensions as well as concerns about the Federal Reserve’s independence. The metal hit an all-time high above $5,595 an ounce in late January.

Further support came on Wednesday, with the dollar posting its biggest fall in about three weeks amid rising oil prices and equities putting pressure on the US currency. A weaker greenback supports gold, making it more affordable for most buyers. A key gauge of the dollar has fallen roughly 0.4% in the last two days, though it has still gained nearly 1% this week.

Advertisement

Gold prices on MCX rose by 0.6% in Thursday's opening to ₹1,62,542 per 10 gm for 24 karat gold, while silver prices gained 1.86% to ₹2,70,501 per kg.

Key Takeaways The deal indicates a strengthening bond between the US and Venezuela following political upheaval.

Gold prices are influenced by geopolitical tensions, affecting market dynamics.

The involvement of Trafigura highlights the commercial interests at play in US-Venezuela relations.

About the Author Swastika Das Sharma Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that driv...Read More ✕ Swastika Das Sharma

With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency.

Swastika’s specialisations include:

Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies

Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories

Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc.

Swastika can be followed on her Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid.With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency.Swastika’s specialisations include:Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companiesBusiness trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original storiesPersonal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc.Swastika can be followed on her LinkedIn profile as well as on X at @swastika1005 . She can be reached by email via swastika.sharma@htdigital.in