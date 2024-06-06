100-day agenda not just a BJP show as NDA allies want tweaks
Summary
- The 100-day agenda of the new Modi-led government will now be reviewed to accommodate the key economic policy positions of the NDA allies and policy prescriptions presented in the state manifestos where the BJP fought assembly polls in alliance
NEW DELHI : The Narendra Modi government may rework its 100-day agenda to accommodate its partners' wishes, after failing to secure an outright majority in the just-concluded national elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may also have to incorporate policy prescriptions in state manifestos where it contested along with allies.