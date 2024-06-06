100-day agenda not just a BJP show as NDA allies want tweaks

Experts believe the government’s revenue spending may receive a boost because of the changed political reality. Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd said in an analysis on Tuesday that an altered power equation and possible political compulsions could lead to a policy rethink, though no material change in the broad macro backdrop is expected. There may be some skew in the spending mix in favour of revenue expenditure over capital expenditure compared to the FY25 interim budget, the analysis said. It also said there is no merit in the government cutting its FY25 fiscal target using the RBI fiscal bonanza and that the election result increased the probability of it being spent instead, implying fiscal deficit could stay at 5.1% in line with interim budget projections.