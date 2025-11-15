107% tariffs on pasta? Trump’s tariff threat hangs over $4.6 billion Italian imports to US

The US President Donald Trump-led federal government's review of the antidumping norms may impose a 107% tariff threat on the Italian pasta makers as the Commerce Department threatens 92% import duties on top of the 15% tariffs imposed earlier on all European exports to the US, reported the news agency AP on Saturday, 15 November 2025.

This comes after allegations emerged that Italian pasta makers are selling their products in the US market at below-market price levels in an effort to undercut the local competitors.

The Commerce Department reportedly started its investigations in 2024 after Missouri-based pasta maker — 8th Avenue Food & Provisions — complained about the moves from the Italians.

The department investigated the two largest Italian exporters and said that any sale price below either producer's cost or the price they charge in their home market will be considered under the dumping norms.

“After they screwed up their initial responses, the Commerce Department explained to them what the problems were and asked them to fix those problems; they didn’t,” said Kush Desai, White House spokesperson. “And then Commerce communicated the requirements again, and they didn’t answer for a third time.”

Italy's pasta exports at risk The US Commerce Department's 92% US tariff threat shook the Italian markets, as reportedly 13 producers would be affected by the move as United States remains as the second-largest export market after Germany.

According to data from Farmers’ Association Coldiretti show, US accounts for nearly 15% or $4.65 billion (4 million euros) in exports for Italy, ranking it second-largest after Germany.

Pasta variations like tortellini, spaghetti and rigatoni are common types which are manufactured in the European nation to be exported abroad.

Importers in America, like Sal Auriemma, who owns ‘Claudio Speciality Food’ at the Italian market in Philadelphia, United States, told the news portal that the export market to the US will shrivel if the cost of these products to an American customer more than doubles from its current level due to the tariffs.

“Pasta is a pretty small sector to pick on. I mean, there’s a lot bigger things to pick on,” Auriemma told the news agency, highlighting luxury items. But pasta? “It’s basic food,” he said. "Something’s got to be sacred.”

However, these tariff rates will not just be applicable for the imports going forward, but also for the previous imports up to 12 months through June 2024, reported the news agency.

Italy's talks with the European Commission According to the agency report, Italy's government is working with the European Commission and also engaging in diplomatic efforts, while the country supports the companies that are looking for legal action to oppose the sanctions imposed on them, said Italy's Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida.

In October, EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic focused on the lack of evidence backing America's move while calling the 107% total tariffs ‘unacceptable.’

Undermining the dumping claim, Margherita Mastromauro, president of the pasta makers sector of Unione Italiana Food, told the news agency that the prices of Italian pasta sold in the United States remain higher and are considerably higher than the American-made rival products.