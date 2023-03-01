10-year treasury yield tops 4% for first time since November

A situation in which short-term Treasurys offer higher yields than longer-term bonds is known on Wall Street as an inverted yield curve. Longer-term Treasurys typically yield more than shorter-term notes to compensate investors for the risk of future unexpected bouts of inflation and interest-rate increases. Inversions often signal to investors that a recession is on the way, because they imply an expectation that the Fed will need to cut rates in the near future to cushion a slowing economy.