$120 billion global grain trade is being redrawn by Russia's war in Ukraine

North African and Middle Eastern importers are particularly dependent on Russian and Ukrainian supplies and are grappling with finding alternatives. Algeria — which opened to Black Sea wheat just last year — is already reverting to French cargoes. Egypt, the world’s biggest wheat importer — with more than 80% of its imports coming from Russia and Ukraine over the past five years — is having to cut back purchases as prices soar. It scrapped two straight import tenders as offers dried up and prices shot up by about $100 per ton, including freight. It is holding off on further tenders until at least mid-May, according to its supply minister. The country is struggling to maintain a bread subsidy program used by about 70 million of its citizens.