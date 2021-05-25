Despite the second wave of covid-19 infections, around 24 global investors, mostly sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) and pension funds, have sought tax benefits for investing in Indian infrastructure projects. Out of these, 15 were granted permission in May, two government officials said, seeking anonymity.

Recently, Canadian pension fund Indo-Infra Inc. was given exemptions on income from dividend, interest or long-term capital gains arising from investments in specific infrastructure projects in India up to 2024, the officials added.

The Finance Act, 2020, had introduced a section in the Income Tax Act, 1961, offering tax benefits to notified funds from 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2024, subject to fulfilment of certain conditions. The Central Board of Direct Taxes had issued notifications on 22 July and 17 August 2020 mentioning the eligibility criteria for SWFs and pension funds.

“This shows that SWFs and pension funds are keen to invest in India’s ₹111-trillion NIP (National Infrastructure Pipeline)," said one of the two officials, who works with the finance ministry.

In the second week of May, the Centre granted special dispensation to five funds , OMERS Administration Corp. (Canada), SWF of the ministry of economy and finance (South Korea), Government Employees Superannuation Board (Australia), CDC Group Plc, and Public Sector Pension Investment Board (Canada), the official added.

In the first week of May, nine funds were notified, he said. Five were from Singapore, including Chiswick Investment Pte Ltd, Stretford Investment Pte Ltd, Dagenham Investment Pte Ltd, Anahera Investment Pte Ltd, and Bricklayers Investment Pte Ltd. The other four were Canadian pension funds Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), the CDPQ Fixed Income XI Inc., CDPQ Infrastructures Asia III Inc. and Ivanhoe Logistics India Inc.

In her budget speech on 1 February 2020, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said: “In order to incentivize the investment by sovereign wealth funds of foreign governments in the priority sectors, I propose to grant 100% tax exemption to their interest, dividend and capital gains income in respect of investment made in infrastructure and other notified sectors before 31 March 2024 and with a minimum lock-in period of three years."

To woo investors, the government is also expanding its harmonized master list, which represents an exhaustive list of specified infrastructure projects qualifying for fiscal incentives. Last week, it had added “exhibition-cum-convention centres" to the list. The inclusion will help the infrastructure sector get easy access to funds on better terms, the second official said. Last year, affordable rental housing complexes were included in the list.

“This is a positive development for the economy, which should be capitalized. It is an outcome of PM Modi’s direct and effective interaction with SWFs and pension funds," said Nilaya Varma, co-founder and chief executive of consultancy Primus Partners.

