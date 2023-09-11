15 years after Lehman collapse: a more complex and volatile world
Summary
- The financial crisis is over, but actions taken to tide over it have left the world with new challenges. The global economy is more fragmented and complex than it was in 2008. Here’s a report chart.
In November 2008, leaders of the G20 nations met in Washington D.C. to discuss the global financial crisis that had been triggered by the collapse of Lehman Brothers two months prior. The aim was to build a new international system that would prevent future financial crises. The mood was sombre, but cooperative. Cut to the G20 summit in India, 15 years later. The financial crisis is over, but actions taken to tide over it have left the world with new challenges. At the same time, the world is more fragmented than it was in 2008. The covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war have added to overall uncertainty, creating a more complex and volatile world.