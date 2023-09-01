₹1,59,069 crore gross GST revenue collected during August 2023; records 11% Year-on-Year growth1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 05:11 PM IST
The gross GST revenue collected in the month of August, 2023 is ₹1,59,069 crore of which CGST is ₹28,328 crore, SGST is ₹35,794 crore, IGST is ₹83,251 crore (including ₹43,550 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is ₹11,695 crore (including ₹1,016 crore collected on import of goods).