The gross GST revenue collected in the month of August, 2023 is ₹1,59,069 crore of which CGST is ₹28,328 crore, SGST is ₹35,794 crore, IGST is ₹83,251 crore (including ₹43,550 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is ₹11,695 crore (including ₹1,016 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled ₹37,581 crore to CGST and ₹31,408 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of August, 2023 after regular settlement is ₹65,909 crore for CGST and ₹67,202 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month of August, 2023 are 11% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenue from import of goods was 3% higher and the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 14% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.