comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 01 2023 15:59:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.1 3.33%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 230.6 4.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 569.7 1.5%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 611.2 1.68%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,574.85 0.18%
Business News/ Economy / 1,59,069 crore gross GST revenue collected during August 2023; records 11% Year-on-Year growth
Back

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of August, 2023 is 1,59,069 crore of which CGST is 28,328 crore, SGST is 35,794 crore, IGST is 83,251 crore (including 43,550 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is 11,695 crore (including 1,016 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled 37,581 crore to CGST and 31,408 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of August, 2023 after regular settlement is 65,909 crore for CGST and 67,202 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month of August, 2023 are 11% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenue from import of goods was 3% higher and the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 14% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 05:11 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App