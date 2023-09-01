Gross GST revenue collected in August 2023 is ₹1,59,069 crore, 11% higher than last year. CGST is ₹28,328 crore, SGST is ₹35,794 crore, IGST is ₹83,251 crore, and Cess is ₹11,695 crore.

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of August, 2023 is ₹1,59,069 crore of which CGST is ₹28,328 crore, SGST is ₹35,794 crore, IGST is ₹83,251 crore (including ₹43,550 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is ₹11,695 crore (including ₹1,016 crore collected on import of goods). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government has settled ₹37,581 crore to CGST and ₹31,408 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of August, 2023 after regular settlement is ₹65,909 crore for CGST and ₹67,202 crore for the SGST.