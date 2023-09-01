Hello User
Business News/ Economy / 1,59,069 crore gross GST revenue collected during August 2023; records 11% Year-on-Year growth

1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 05:11 PM IST Livemint

Gross GST revenue collected in August 2023 is 1,59,069 crore, 11% higher than last year. CGST is 28,328 crore, SGST is 35,794 crore, IGST is 83,251 crore, and Cess is 11,695 crore.

The government has settled 37,581 crore to CGST and 31,408 crore to SGST from IGST.

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of August, 2023 is 1,59,069 crore of which CGST is 28,328 crore, SGST is 35,794 crore, IGST is 83,251 crore (including 43,550 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is 11,695 crore (including 1,016 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled 37,581 crore to CGST and 31,408 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of August, 2023 after regular settlement is 65,909 crore for CGST and 67,202 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month of August, 2023 are 11% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenue from import of goods was 3% higher and the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 14% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 05:11 PM IST
