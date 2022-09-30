16 insurers under DGGI probe for over 800 crore of tax irregularities

“During the course of investigations, it has come to notice that these insurance companies have availed input tax credit on the basis of invoices issued by several intermediaries for providing services of advertising, marketing, brand activation etc., whereas no such services had actually been provided. Thus, in the absence of any underlying supply, the input tax credit availed by the said insurance companies, is not permissible under the GST law," the ministry stated.

