Need to go a bit beyond standard parameters: Finance Commission member
The Commission, which completed its state visits recently, is now going through detailed memoranda submitted by states and departments to shape its recommendations for the 2026–31 period.
New Delhi: The Sixteenth Finance Commission that has just completed its round of state visits may have to go "a bit beyond" the standard parameters while computing the share of the country's revenue kitty between states and the Centre, said Dr Manoj Panda, a member of the commission said.
While Panda did not elaborate, his statement comes amid a growing clamour from wealthier Indian states–typically bunched around the western and southern regions–to be given a bigger share of the revenue.