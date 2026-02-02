Balancing on 41%: Why the 16th Finance Commission refused to budge on devolution
N Madhavan 8 min read 02 Feb 2026, 07:21 pm IST
Summary
The 16th Finance Commission has walked a high-wire, balancing southern efficiency against northern equity. By rewarding GDP growth and axing deficit grants, the new formula shifts India from entitlement to performance. Our explainer on the commission’s report, and why many states remain upset.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In India’s federal set up, devolution of funds ensures proper transfer of resources, from the central government to the states, and further down to local bodies. Article 280 of the Indian constitution mandates that the President of India appoint a Finance Commission every five years to make recommendations on how to divide the net tax proceeds of the Union (divisible pool) with the states. The commission recommends both vertical devolution (what states as a whole get from Centre) and horizontal devolution (how states’ share is distributed among each state). It also, among other things, allocates grants and resources for local governments.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story