Balancing on 41%: Why the 16th Finance Commission refused to budge on devolution

Angry states

Despite the higher transfers, many states are upset. They have two major grouses. One, states are not receiving their full share of the divisible pool as recommended by the Finance Commission. Two, the Centre was offsetting the states share of the divisible pool by levying higher cess and surcharge (which are not shareable) and reducing grants and transfers. As against 41% recommended by the 15th Finance Commission, average transfer has been lower at 37.7%. In the 14th Finance Commission period, it was 39.4% as against the recommended 42%. In discussions with the 16th Finance Commission, the states (18 of the 28) sought an increase in devolution to 50%. They wanted inclusion of cess and surcharges in the divisible pool. These levies, they argued, reduced their divisible pool (see chart). Some states sought a cap on cess and surcharges. Others wanted some non-tax revenues to be added to the divisible pool. The Centre, for its part, sought moderation in tax devolution. It claimed that it needed more revenue for defence spending and macro-economic management. It argued that cess/surcharges were its constitutional right and states too benefitted from them. Roads were being built in the states using the road cess, it said. The centre also pointed out that the share of cess—if GST compensation cess (which any way went to the states) was excluded—declined in recent years.