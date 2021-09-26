17 million register on informal sector database, nearly half are women

New Delhi: At least 17.1 million informal workers including gig and platform workers have registered with the unorganized sector database and nearly 50% of them are women, the labour ministry said on Sunday, exactly a month after the database was set up.

Among states Bihar, UP, MP, Odisha, Bengal and Andhra Pradesh are leading the registration in the database and 78% registrations are being facilitated by government-run common service centres and rest by self.

The database, a first such exercise will be crucial to track the flow of informal workers to formal and give social security benefits in times of need. It comes on the backdrop of a massive reverse migration last year.

“Completion of one month of launch of e-Shram portal marks with the registration of more than 1.71 crores workers from the unorganized sector and in unorganized employment. As of 25th September, 1,71,59,743 workers have registered at the portal," the labour ministry said.

The informal sector database was rolled out on 26 August by the union labour and employment minister Bhupender Yadav and was seen as the first-ever exercise for unorganised workers including migrant workers, construction workers, gig and platform workers.

The labour ministry said the registration of workers have gained momentum week on week as authorities have been reaching out to constituents and beneficiaries to come on board. Data shared by the ministry on Sunday showed that while 1.35 million people joined in the first week, in the week the fourth week ended 26 September, at least 6.95 million joined the database.

“Registration is necessary so that we know how many workers are there in each trade. More than 400 trades have already been represented on the portal. We want everyone to register so that every worker including those who perform very small work is able to avail the benefits of government schemes. Moreover, those who register on the portal now are eligible to get insurance up to ₹2 lakh," Yadav said.

The ministry said almost 50% of the workers registered so far are female. “There has been week-on-week improvement in the percentage of female workforce, registering themselves at e-Shram portal. The share of women workers drastically improved from around 37% in week 1 to almost 50% in the latest week," the ministry said.

To be sure, the database has a long way to go despite its promising start as the target is to enrol over 380 million unorganised workers. The ministry said data analysis based on last week showed that a substantial proportion of women workers in domestic work are getting themselves registered at the portal. This is one category of occupation where women outnumber men. Besides, women from sectors like agriculture, food industries, apparel industry, “small scale units of tobacco/beedi rolling" and as well as government scheme workers in the healthcare industry are coming on the database.

Director-general of the labour bureau D.P.S. Negi said that state governments, local self-governments, PSUs, app-based services employing gig workers, employers of the unorganized sector will also have a big role in making the portal a success.

