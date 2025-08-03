1.8 crore jobs at risk? THESE three sectors likely to get impacted due to AI, new-age technologies, says report

New-age technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) are set to implement a ‘seismic’ shift in the industries affecting the jobs of more than 1.8 crore people over three key sectors by the year 2030, reported the news agency PTI.

Manufacturing, Retail, and Education are the three sectors poised to be impacted by the effects of implementing AI into operations, according to the agency report.

Out of the three sectors, the Manufacturing sector is expected to witness the worst hit from the AI transition, with 80 lakh workers set to be affected, followed by the Retail sector with 76 lakh jobs, and the Education sector with 25 lakh jobs affected in the next five years, reported the news agency, citing Servicenow data.

Who will be affected? High-automation roles like Change managers and Payroll clerk job roles are expected to be redefined by the AI agents, which will take over the routine coordination.

However, "high-augmentation" job roles like the Implementation consultants and System admins are working and partnering with AI instead of competing with it.

TCS layoffs India’s largest IT company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in the end of July 2025, announced that the company will be laying off almost 2% of its workforce, or more than 12,000 employees in the financial year 2025-26.

The IT firm will focus the job cuts on the middle and senior management employees as part of its broader strategy to become “future-ready” and focus on technological investments, AI developments, market expansion, etc.

Mint reported earlier that TCS’s total workforce stands at 6,13,069 people as of the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26.

Will AI create jobs? The news agency cited Sumeet Mathur, the managing director for Servicenow India Technology and Business Centre, who said that artificial intelligence is expected to create 30 lakh jobs in new technology by 2030.

Artificial intelligence is also reshaping the workforce, and will "redefine" over 1.35 crore roles, said the executive, cited in the agency report.

"India has a generational opportunity to lead globally by developing AI-ready talent, redesigning workflows, and reorienting business models around continuous innovation," said Sumeet Mathur.

After conducting a more than 500-industry-leader survey on AI adoption, the company noted that 13.5% of tech budgets of the IT company are already pledged towards AI adoption, and one-fourth of the firms in India are already in their transformation phase.