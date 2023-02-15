20 banks open vostro accounts to settle foreign trade in rupees

“All major banks have listed the nodal officers for their respective banks and that list has been shared with all the Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) so that if they have any issues they can get in touch with the nodal officer," they said. In July 2022, the Reserve Bank of India issued a circular permitting an additional arrangement for invoicing, payment and settlement of exports or imports in Indian rupees with an emphasis on exports and to support the increasing interest in the global trading community in the rupee as an international currency.