20 trillion highway plan ready, may replace Bharatmala-2

NEW DELHI :The second stage of the highway development programme Bharatmala may be withdrawn in favour of a ₹20 trillion, 20-year project, two persons aware of the development said.

According to them, the new strategy is to move to the more ambitious Vision 2047 plan that would involve building 50,000 km of highways including about 30,000-35,000 km of fenced-off expressways, involving an investment of more than ₹20 trillion.

The government had finalized the more modest Bharatmala scheme in 2017, when the Cabinet approved the phase 1 programme.

Phase 1 involved construction of 34,800 km of highways that would link several of the existing road infrastructure while providing better connectivity to various industrial corridors.

Approval for phase 2 involving construction of just around 5,000 km of fenced-off highways with an investment of ₹3 trillion was expected this year as the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) had finalized a note for the cabinet for quick approval.

"The thinking within the ministry now is to withdraw the Bharatmala stage 2 plan and move a fresh cabinet note on the Vision 2047 plan which is in final stages of preparation with identification of new road alignments and completion of detailed project reports (DPR) for greenfield projects," said one of the two persons quoted above.

“The new Vision plan would also incorporate elements of Bharatmala 2 programme that also focuses on building a network of expressways across the country."

A query sent to MoRTH remained unanswered at press time.

MoRTH presented Vision 2047 to the council of ministers recently and hopes specific projects under it would be separately approved by the cabinet soon, before a go-ahead is given to its implementation.

Though the total cost of all projects under the Vision plan is still being worked out, going by past record under Bharatmala, the investment may well exceed ₹20 trillion.

“We started building expressways on a large scale for the first time under Bharatmala programme. Later, a study suggested that building greenfield expressways would contribute substantially to reducing logistics cost in the country. So, under Vision 2047, we are looking at a network of greenfield access-controlled highways," MoRTH secretary Anurag Jain had told Mint in an interview earlier.

The ministry is working on its Vision 2047 document with the hope that the finance ministry would continue to plough record allocations for the sector in the coming years to help it complete capital intensive and long-gestation projects.

In the current year, MoRTH has been allocated a record ₹2.7 trillion, most of which would be used by state-run National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Efforts are also on by the ministry to attract private investment for greenfield roads by reviving the ‘build own transfer’ or BoT model that once drove the sector. This is expected to relieve pressure on the Centre.

Vision 2047 is likely to be much bigger than Bharatmala, with 30,000-35,000 km of access-controlled highways built before the 100th anniversary of Independence in 2047. In fact, the ministry expects to complete the work much earlier—in the next 13-14 years—if adequate funding is provided. The Vision programme is also likely to include the projects under Bharatmala.

As of July 2023, 47 expressways with a combined length of just over 5,000 km were operational, and around 9,000 km more were under construction.

Once Vision 2047 is approved, another set of 27-30 projects may be taken up to build 30,000 km of access-controlled or fenced-off highways running across the country, taking the total network of such roads to around 45,000 km.

National Highways, with a total length of about 145,000 km, serve as the arterial network of the country. Overall, road projects exceeding 65,000 km in length, costing more than ₹11 trillion are in progress.

Of this, work on more than 39,000 km length has been completed. Work on the remaining 26,000 km is in progress.

